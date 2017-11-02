Severe Weather Threat Sunday Night & Possibly Monday Afternoon-Evening

Some scattered showers & t’storms will pop this evening & last into the overnight, moving to the southeast. An isolated hailer or two is possible. Some spotty t’storms are possible over western Kentucky tomorrow & then a few will pass area-wide tomorrow night. A couple are possible Saturday.

After near/record warmth Sunday with some areas seeing 80 degrees (with partly cloudy skies & windy conditions [gusts from the south-southwest 25-35 mph]), a line of severe storms is possible Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center had the SLIGHT RISK to the Ohio River with ENHANCED RISK in our northern tier.

Supercells should fire in central Illinois in the evening & line up back to St. Louis, racing northeastward. These should gradually congeal into a line and back build southwestward. Embedded supercells & LEWPs are likely in the line, which will tend to pass through the Tri-State between 10 pm & 6 am. Although instability will wane with time, high shear & strong winds throughout the troposphere will be maintained, resulting in severe weather potential. At this point, the best potential of severe is along & north of the Ohio River. Wind, isolated large hail & isolated tornado threat will exist.

Another disturbance and front in vicinity with high shear may result in additional severe weather potential Monday afternoon-evening after a break. This would tend to be a situation of supercells merging into an MCS with severe threat mainly south of I-64.

Severe weather potential may also return late week, though the timing is unclear at the moment.

Sunday evening Mt. Carmel sounding sheared environment with strong winds through the troposphere & a dry layer for severe gusts. Weak tornado potential is seen in this projection.

Monday afternoon Henderson sounding:

