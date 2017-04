Enhanced Risk is lined up along & east of U.S. 41 with Moderate Risk very close to Ohio & Muhlenberg counties. Slight Risk is up for much of our southern Illinois counties.

Scattered supercell t’storms gradually gelling into lines before exiting will occur today with hail, isolated tornadoes & wind threat.

Threat will tend to run 1-6 p.m. for the Tri-State as a whole.

