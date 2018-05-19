Severe Weather Potential

A few storms may sneak into the Tri-State this evening tonight & tomorrow morning from the west. Isolated severe weather is possible.

After a storm or two in the morning, it looks dry, hot, humid, breezy & partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs 88-92 & heat indices 95-100.

More widespread storms are likely in the late afternoon & evening with cells gelling into a couple bows, forming a line. Scattered severe, damaging wind gusts is the main threat with isolated large hail the secondary threat.

Additional scattered t’storms, which may organize into a cluster or bow or two, are possible Monday. Some severe threat may accompany those (main threat few severe, damaging wind gusts).

Comments

comments