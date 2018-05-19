44News | Evansville, IN

Severe Weather Potential

Severe Weather Potential

May 19th, 2018 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter

A few storms may sneak into the Tri-State this evening tonight & tomorrow morning from the west.  Isolated severe weather is possible.

After a storm or two in the morning, it looks dry, hot, humid, breezy & partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs 88-92 & heat indices 95-100.

More widespread storms are likely in the late afternoon & evening with cells gelling into a couple bows, forming a line.  Scattered severe, damaging wind gusts is the main threat with isolated large hail the secondary threat.

Additional scattered t’storms, which may organize into a cluster or bow or two, are possible Monday.  Some severe threat may accompany those (main threat few severe, damaging wind gusts).

Chad Evans

44News Chief Meteorologist

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.