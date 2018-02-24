Severe Weather Potential This Evening (with Flooding)

Rain will become more scattered/periodic this afternoon & temperatures will warm from the 50s/60s to the 60s/70s south to north as warm front migrates northward. Winds will turn to the south & increase, followed by heavy t’storms this evening. Severe threat will exist 6 pm-2 am. Some scattered severe gusts & perhaps a few tornadoes are possible, especially over western Kentucky. Flooding is also an issue. Significant river flooding will dominate next week.

Sunday still looks good with sun & 50s with drying west to southwest winds.

Monday & Tuesday look good with lots of sunshine & highs near 60 to the 60s with morning fog. Frost & lows in the 30s will occur in those mornings.

More rainfall & perhaps some severe weather is possible late Wednesday, Wednesday night to Thursday morning with highs in the 60s to 70s. Much colder weather will arrive Friday to next weekend with highs in the 40s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



