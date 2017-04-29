Severe Weather Possible This Evening & Sunday Late Afternoon-Evening

The difference in rainfall is pretty incredible. 0 reported at the Natcher/US 60 interchange in Owensboro, but +5.50″ Evansville Regional Airport. Only 0.02″ fell at the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport. 0.88″ fell at the Henderson City Airport. 0.80″ fell at Washington, Indiana, while downtown Evansville measured 4.53″ rainfall. Downtown Henderson gauge? 1.21″! However, nearby gauges northeast of downtown measured 3.00″!

We are going to be dry, windy, warm to hot & humid today with partly to mostly cloudy skies & highs 80 to even 90 in southern areas of W. KY.

Line of storms is likely this evening after 6 p.m. with a wind threat. Slight Risk remains for entire Tri-State. Latest data suggest the line will be the most organized & most intense along/west of U.S. 41 before undergoing a weakening trend as it encounters upper ridging & capping to the east. We will monitor.

Another line of storms is likely Sunday late afternoon &/or evening with wind threat. Slight Risk for part of Tri-State along/west of U.S. 41, Marginal eastward.

Rainfall totals from here on out to Sunday evening should run 0.80″ to 1.50″.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments