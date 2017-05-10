Tri-State Severe Weather Outlook

Tri-State has been upgraded to Slight Risk of severe weather for tomorrow afternoon-evening per SPC.

Still looks like a line of scattered t’storms will form over the heart of the Tri-State in the late afternoon & quickly gell into a solid line & accelerate southward. It will likely weaken/gust out once it gets into our southern counties.

The fast movement will prevent widespread, heavy rainfall.

A few severe gusts & couple/few instances of large hail are possible. The large hail potential with wind will tend to occur early in the t’storm development, followed by just scattered wind threat.

This will all occur with the heating tomorrow & the strengthening, strong mid-level flow over the approaching cold front.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



