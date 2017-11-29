Severe Weather Outbreak & Flooding Late November 1991

Severe weather outbreak blew up in the PM on November 29, then migrated northeastward, affecting the Tri-State in the early morning hours of November 30. Widespread straight-line wind damage occurred along & north of the Ohio River. In central Indiana, a wind gust of 100 mph occurred west of Indianapolis & a significant F4 tornado was spawned in Missouri.

A couple of bows blasted the Tri-State, but rainfall trained on the tail end of these bows with up to 4.83″ reported, flooding some roadways.

A temperature plunge from a high of 69 with a low of 57 changed to a high of 24 with a trace of snowfall as two strong cold fronts passed……..one with the storms & one dry Arctic front.

Interestingly, this cold occurred after historic events in the 1991 autumn. A major, historic blizzard hit the Plains & western Great Lakes with record-breaking over the middle & eastern U.S. around Halloween. Also, a major coastal storm & hurricane merged to form the legendary “Perfect Storm” off the coast of the Northeast.

After our severe weather, flooding, near record warmth, then brief, intense cold snap, we were near record warm again for a time in early December before the 1991-92 winter transitioned into a relatively mild, uneventful one.

Surface maps November 29 & 30, 1991 at 7 a.m. (Courtesy of NOAA):

