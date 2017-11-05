Severe Weather Event to Outbreak This Evening-Tonight

OVERALL:

Severe risk 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (largely 8 p.m.-3 a.m.) will be in place with potential of scattered large hail, severe gusts & a few tornadoes (isolated strong tornado possible).

DETAILS:

It is looking more & more like substantial severe weather risk over much of the Tri-State with event to perhaps outbreak status. It has nearly gotten to a point of ENHANCED RISK nearly Tri-State-wide and possible upgrade to MODERATE or very near MODERATE along/north of Ohio River.

Large hail (+1.75″ diameter), scattered severe gusts & a few tornadoes (isolated strong tornado possible) are possible. The environment through the troposphere supports such severe risk. The strongest winds below 20,000′ are focused less than 1 mile off the ground with very strong low-level jet & they back, enhancing shear in that zone. Additionally, the LCLs (cloud bases) are very low in a very moist, tropical environment. Strong wind fields overall will reside through the troposphere with steep lapse rates at low & mid levels of 7.5-8C. Spin (helicity) values are high & overall bulk, effective & low-level shear is substantial. Unstable environment should support buoyant, strong updrafts. If it were more unstable & shear was about 15-20 knots higher, then even higher severe weather upgrades would occur.

Timing is generally 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. I moved it up a couple of hours to account for storms getting close to Clay County as early as 6 p.m. & the far, far back edge of any t’storms in Muhlenberg County around 6 a.m. the main timing is after 8 to 3 a.m. really.

Lawrenceville sounding near 8 p.m. (just prior to storms):

Evansville Regional Airport sounding around 9 p.m. (environment prior to storms):

Sebree sounding nearing 11 p.m. (prior to storms):

