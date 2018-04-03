Severe Weather Outbreak This Afternoon-Evening…..Major River Flooding Ahead In Some Areas

Up to 2.5″ of rain fell last night in our northern counties & up to 6″ has occurred north of the Tri-State with water rescues reported in & near the Indianapolis area. Some evacuations have occurred in Martinsville, Indiana.

This may result in major flooding on the Wabash & White Rivers. Another 1-3″ is forecast for the Tri-State, as well. So, the potential of moderate to major flooding is there through next week.

Outbreak of severe t’storms will occur over the Tri-State this afternoon with a Moderate Risk of severe weather (4 on a Scale of 1-5).

All severe weather modes are possible with some supercell, supercell clusters, bows, line segments & LEWPs all with the potential of wind damage, large hail, flash flooding & a few EF0-EF2 tornadoes. An isolated strong tornado (EF3-EF4) cannot be ruled out.

Severe threat is largely confined to the 3 to 9 p.m. time frame, but Tornado Watch just went up for a chunk of the Tri-State until 8 p.m. So, isolated severe risk now-3 p.m., then we are fair game for more widespread severe threat after that. This corresponds with rapid deepening & intensification of surface low just northwest of the Tri-State (& thus an increase in wind fields & speed & directional shear through the troposphere) & acceleration of strong surface cold front slicing through the Tri-State as the airmass continues to heat & destabilize.

Wind gusts outside of t’storms may run 40 to even +40 mph at times with sustained southerly winds at 20-25 mph.

After 70s today, much colder weather will arrive tonight with lows in the 30s to around 40.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments