Severe Weather in the Tri-State

Reports of trees and power lines are coming in due to the storms rolling through the Tri-State.

Gallatin County is reporting a number of downed trees, though there are no major damage reports at this time.

Wayne-White County Electric Cooperative is reporting 535 customers without power in Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Wabash, and White Counties. Most of these outages are in White County. Vectren is reporting more than 8,900 customers without power, with most of these outages being in Gibson and Vanderburgh County.

One lane of eastbound I64 is currently blocked due to tree limbs blocking the road.

According to Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police, a semi truck has fallen on its side on US 41 south of Coalmine Road due to the high winds. We have a crew headed to the scene, no injuries are reported yet.

