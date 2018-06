Home Illinois Severe Weather Damages Gallatin County School Roof June 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

More storms moved through the region Thursday night causing damage across parts of southern Illinois.

As a result of severe weather, part of the roof of the Gallatin County School was damaged.

No one was hurt, but school administrators say some equipment now has to be replaced.

The school officials met with an insurance adjuster Friday and they’re now waiting on a repair cost estimate.

