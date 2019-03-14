Severe Weather Causes Power Outages in Tri-State

Many customers are experiencing power outages as severe weather passes through the Tri-State. Electric crews are working to resolve the issue.
To view power outages in your area visit the following sites:
https://www.vectren.com/outage/current
March 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky
Many customers are experiencing power outages as severe weather passes through the Tri-State. Electric crews are working to resolve the issue.
To view power outages in your area visit the following sites:
https://www.vectren.com/outage/current