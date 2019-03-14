Severe Weather Causes Damage; Residents Plan Clean Up

Several schools in Henderson County lost power Thursday. Heavy rain and high winds left debris scattered across roads and neighborhoods causing hazards for drivers.

“The wind just took us out of business for the day,” says Doug Lance, Geneva Store owner. “That last real hard blow it got the rain so hard blowing straight across here. I couldn’t get the front door open I mean the wind was blowing that hard. I think if I had, I probably would just take off so I gave up trying.”

Local residents are left trying to figure out how to clean up the mess left behind.

“We were going to tear the barn down the barn was in bad shape but the wind just finished it off,” says John Denton, barn damaged. “I’ve been in Henderson all day today and I finally got back down here and I just now had the chance to look around and hadn’t seen much damage yet.”

Across the Tri-State, tornado sirens went off, flooding, and strong winds were present leaving behind damage to local businesses and property across Henderson County.

“Well I tell you what, when it gets seventy degrees more or less in the winter you can have bad storms and it’s scary,” says Denton. “It’s really scary because it’s too early for this I think.”

A dilapidated barn, downed trees, and broken signs were among some of the remains. As the severe weather passes, the mess left behind will hopefully be cleaned soon.

“I think I’m going to make a few modifications to get it cleaned up tomorrow after the weather settles down,” says Lance.

The Henderson Fire Department tells me that they’ve mostly been responding to down power lines. Many locals who have damage to their property say they expect to clean up the damage sometime within the next few weeks.

