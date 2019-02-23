Severe Threat Shifts South, Turning Windy & Drier

If there is some good news it’s the fact the severe weather threat has been squashed south of the Tri-State. Places like Muhlenberg, Hopkins, Ohio Counties are still under a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. We’ve seen just heavy rain and thunderstorms move through the area. So going forward here through late afternoon early evening flooding will be the primary threat mainly south of the Ohio River across Kentucky. Where those same areas have picked up 5″ to 6″ of rain prior to the rainfall we’re seeing today. The warmer sector of this storm system appears it will remain south of the region, where conditions are more favorable for severe thunderstorm development. Already seeing drier conditions back towards the west towards St. Louis.

As the heavy rainfall exits this evening will FINALLY begin drying out and winds will then be a factor through midday Sunday. A complex storm system producing a blizzard in the Upper Midwest, life threatening flooding and severe weather to the south will move through the Great Lakes tonight – Sunday, behind the system will produce strong winds. A Wind Advisory is up from Midnight-Noon Sunday, winds could gust 40MPH to 50MPH and with that said even though rain will end, the ground is very saturated so trees may topple despite no storms. So keep that in mind this evening through tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to low 40s, will see some cloudy cover early Sunday morning but that will give way to sunshine by the afternoon, yes I said the “s-word” sunshine.

Temperatures will be around average in the mid to upper 40s. The drier weather will continue through midweek, look for mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the low 40s. Could see some stray showers Wednesday and Thursday, with another chance for steadier rain by Friday.

