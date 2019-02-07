Severe Storm Threat to Single Digit Wind Chills

The area continues to see scattered showers and storms and patchy fog through the morning. Watching a line of showers and potential severe thunderstorms moves through the area between 8AM – 2PM. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State under a “Marginal” risk for severe storms. They shifted the “Slight” risk to the southwest of the region. Primary threats continue to be damaging winds, brief isolated tornadoes and flooding. The ground is saturated, we’ve seen 1 to as much as 3 inches, with an additional 1-2″ to come. So it won’t take much for trees to topple, wind gusting ahead of the from 30-40 mph, winds could be higher in strong to severe storms. The threat for flash flooding will exist through the afternoon.

The line of showers and storms stretching from Missouri down through Texas is what we are monitoring for midday. That’s associated with a strong arctic front that will move through here this afternoon. Parts of Missouri have seen thundersleet, it has been quite a complex area of low pressure. Expected scattered showers and rainfall to continue through the morning ahead of the front. Seeing a strong area of showers and storms just east of St. Louis, some severe packing hail and winds gusting to 60mph. Will see how this solid line of storms holds up over the next few hours.

This line of storms should move into our westernmost counties between 9AM-10AM, moving from west to east as an area of low pressure lifts to the northeast of the Tri-State.

This is the window when severe storms can occur, the storms will roll through Evansville midday, then exiting our eastern most counties by 2PM-4PM.

Then comes quite a temperature plunge, in fact temperatures will likely be in the 30s as early as this evening and are expected to fall some 30 to 50 degrees across the Tri-State. Overnight expecting those temperatures to fall into the TEENS and by Friday morning we are dealing with wind chills in the SINGLE DIGITS.

