Severe Storm Hits Gibson County, Tears Part Of Roof Off Home June 26th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

Late Tuesday morning, severe weather shook up the tristate area.

“It’s an hour later, and I’m still shaking,” says Fort Branch resident, Margaret Scott.

Fort Branch took a heavy hit. There was even a semi truck turned over on U.S. 41.

“It’s never a good idea during stormy weather to drive side by side with a tractor trailer,” says Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police.

Mark Leeds was with his grandchildren and wife at his home in Fort Branch when the severe weather hit.

“When I thought the roof was gone, I knew we had been hit pretty good. It’s not as bad as it could have been. That’s the good part,” says Mark Leeds. He wasn’t the only one to experience the strength of the storm.

“I was sitting on my lounge chair on the computer doing some work and all of a sudden I heard a roaring sound, and then I saw stuff flying across the window, so I yelled for my kids to get to the basement, says Mrs. Scott. After the storm subsided, she called her husband who was at work. Her husband told me that as he was driving home, the damage got serious quickly, but the damage isn’t what matters.

“Just glad everyone is safe. It’s all that matters. The rest of it is just stuff, and we can replace it so we’re good,” says Danny Scott, Margaret Scott’s husband.

