Severe Risk Tuesday Evening/Night-Wednesday Morning

Risk of severe weather continues for Tuesday evening, Tuesday night to Wednesday AM. Storm Prediction Center has entire Tri-State in Slight Risk Tuesday & then southeast half of the Tri-State Wednesday morning.

It still appears warm front will advance northward, bathing us in 60s & 70s Tuesday with 60s to 70 Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, strong wind fields at all levels are progged by models & diffluent upper jet produces strong lift. Some locally-heavy rainfall is possible, mainly over western Kentucky during this time period as t’storms train for a bit (up to 3″ of rainfall).

Details are rather blurry, but it appears that a couple main rounds of rainfall & t’storms are possible with a mixed mode round of supercells & line segments, then a main squall line.

Be weather aware, as the severe weather potential is setting up for dusk period & afterward when it is turning dark.

