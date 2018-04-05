Severe Flooding Causes Road Closures in Tri-State

Back in February, several Tri-State counties were dealing with severe flooding problems.

After this last round of rain, several roads have been closed again across the Tri-State.

Officials say 17 roads in Vanderburgh County are closed right now because of the recent rain.

Those include Waterworks Road, Green River Road just south I-69 and old Henderson Road.

Officials have also closed Happe Road and several others in the Dogtown area.

Also, more rain is expected.

