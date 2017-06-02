Several WKU Football Players Indicted

Several Western Kentucky football players have been indicted by a Warren County grand jury on charges stemming from an incident at Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity in March.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Quinton A. Baker, 19; Xavier D. Lane, 20; Tyler Obee, 18; Cecil C. Stallings, 20; Andrew O’Bryan, 19; Jachour H. Pearson, 19; and Christopher R. Johnson, 21, were indicted on charges ranging from wanton endangerment to criminal trespass.

The former charge of wanton endangerment is a Class D felony in the state of Kentucky and carries a penalty of one to five years in prison.

Baker, Lane, Obee and Stallings are all listed on the Hilltoppers football roster and are alleged to have assaulted an individual in the incident and were indicted on complicity to wanton endangerment, first degree; complicity to assault, fourth degree; and criminal trespass, third degree.

O’Bryan, Pearson and Johnson were indicted on criminal trespass, third degree as well and were alleged to have unlawfully entered the PIKE fraternity premises on March 5, 2017 with the other four individuals.

However, Baker, Lane, Obee and Stallings were the alleged participants in the assault.

Pearson and Johnson are listed on the WKU football roster, while O’Bryan is not.

Attorney General Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit is handling the case.

The division is responsible for assisting local prosecutors in complex or sensitive cases, as well as handling cases in which local prosecutors recuse themselves.

