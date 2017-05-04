Several Vehicle Windows Shattered on Evansville’s North Side

Several vehicle windows are broken on the city’s north side. Evansville Police say there are almost two dozen cars and trucks with shattered windows. This happened sometime between late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Some of the addresses listed, include Tremont, Sheridan, Stafford and Lexington Road on the north side.

On 44News This Morning asked Police Chief Billy Bolin if police would consider a curfew law to keep teens out of trouble. He said Evansville had a curfew law once, but it might not be legal to enforce.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time. The victims did not indicate any stolen items.

Comments

comments