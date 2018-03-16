Several UE Players to Explore Other Options

44News has learned several University of Evansville Men’s Basketball players are exploring other options after the school fired Marty Simmons as the head men’s basketball coach Tuesday.

Two players exploring other options are scoring leaders Dru Smith and Ryan Taylor, who have asked to speak with other basketball programs, sources tell 44News. To comply with NCAA rules, players exploring other options must get written permission from the school’s athletic director. That rule also applies for players who want to speak with coaches at other basketball programs.

Taylor, who comes off of his red-shirt junior season at UE, would be a graduate transfer if he left Evansville. As a graduate transfer, he could compete immediately upon transferring to another Division I program.

Smith, Reitz High School graduate, just wrapped his sophomore season with the Aces. As of now, the NCAA’s regular transfer rules require a Division I men’s basketball player to red-shirt one year upon transferring to another DI program. Those rules are not waived even if a coach leaves a program.

Players from last season are currently listed on UE’s roster. However, all members of the 2017-2018 coaching staff are no longer listed on the school’s athletics website, except for assistant coach Carson Harris.

