Home Indiana Several Tri-State Schools to Receive Part of a $9M Grant January 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Several southwestern Indian school districts are in line for part of a more than $9 million Lilly Endowment grant. Schools will use the money for data collection, assessment and community engagement. Grants are ranging from $8,300 to $50,000. These grants represent the first phase of the Comprehensive Counseling Initiative for Indiana K through 12 students. The next phase will involve proposals for implementation and will be part of a competitive process with grants ranging from $100,000 to $3 million.

Below is a list of the Tri-State schools receiving part of this grant money.

Dubois

Evansville

Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation

Ferdinand

Fort Branch

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools

Huntingburg

Jasper

M.S.D. of Mount Vernon

M.S.D. of North Posey County

Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

North Daviess Community Schools

North Spencer County School Corporation

Perry Central Community School Corporation

Pike County School Corporation

Poseyville

Princeton

North Gibson School Corporation

Rockport

Southeast Dubois County School Corporation

South Gibson School Corporation

South Spencer School Corporation

Southwest Dubois County School Corporation

Tell City

Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation

Comments

comments