Several Tri-State Schools to Receive Part of a $9M Grant
Several southwestern Indian school districts are in line for part of a more than $9 million Lilly Endowment grant. Schools will use the money for data collection, assessment and community engagement. Grants are ranging from $8,300 to $50,000. These grants represent the first phase of the Comprehensive Counseling Initiative for Indiana K through 12 students. The next phase will involve proposals for implementation and will be part of a competitive process with grants ranging from $100,000 to $3 million.
Below is a list of the Tri-State schools receiving part of this grant money.
Dubois
Evansville
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation
Ferdinand
Fort Branch
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools
Huntingburg
Jasper
M.S.D. of Mount Vernon
M.S.D. of North Posey County
Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
North Daviess Community Schools
North Spencer County School Corporation
Perry Central Community School Corporation
Pike County School Corporation
Poseyville
Princeton
North Gibson School Corporation
Rockport
Southeast Dubois County School Corporation
South Gibson School Corporation
South Spencer School Corporation
Southwest Dubois County School Corporation
Tell City
Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation