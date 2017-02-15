Home Kentucky Several Tri-State Schools Compete in the 2017 District Governor’s Cup February 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Several western Kentucky schools participated in the 2017 District Governor’s Cup competition. The Governor’s Cup is an educational competition designed to promote academic achievement. Students compete in subjects including problem solving, math, science, social studies, language arts, arts and humanities, and written composition. The competition took place Saturday, February 11th.

All of the results from the competition are listed below:

Future Problem Solving: Deer Park Elementary team earned 1st place. Members include Austin Igleheart, Nathan Trogden, Elaina Norton and Rebekah Docimo. Highland Elementary came in 2nd place. Members include Carson Decker, Mallory McClure, Kate McCain and Emme Roberts.

In the area of mathematics: There was a tie for 1st place champion: Country Height’s Logan Abel and Highland’s Eli LeBaron. Third place was Lane Gutsche from Highland Elementary. Fourth place was Sohaila Aaron from Deer Park Elementary and fifth place was Carson Decker from Highland Elementary.

In the area of science: Highland’s Michael Snyder was recognized as 1st place champion. Michael received statewide recognition for being in the Top Ten for his score of a 28. Nathan Trogden from Deer Park took 2nd place, Micah Stone from Whitesville placed 3rd, Parth Haria from Highland and Isaac Newton from Deer Park tied for 4th place.

In the area of social studies: Lane Gutsche from Highland Elementary became the 1st place champion, Eli Watkins, also from Highland placed 2nd, Toby Morris from Whitesville Elementary placed 3rd, Highland’s Lake Wilson placed 4th and Nolan Howe from Whitesville placed 5th.

In the area of language arts: There was a tie for 1st place champion between Highland’s Jenna Rittmeyer and Emma Hardesty. Keaton Goddard from Highland placed 3rd, St. Mary’s Georgia Howard placed 4th and Deer Park’s Lucas Lindblom came in 5th.

In the area of arts and humanities: St. Mary’s Aaron Wright became the 1st place champion. Highland’s Olivia Booher took 2nd, Highland’s Grace Clark took 3rd, Jackson Lewis from Highland took 4th and Elaina Norton from Deer Park placed 5th.

In the area of written composition: Country Height’s Sofia Sorley became the 1st place champion. Emma Hardesty from Highland took 2nd place, Jenna Rittmeyer from Highland took 3rd place, Kayla Jones from Country Heights placed 4th and Deer Park’s Lillian Coombs came in 5th place.

Comments

comments