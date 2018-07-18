Several Tri-State Restaurants Receive Top Honor Awards

A couple of Tri-State restaurants are earning top honors for their cuisine. Two Owensboro restaurants earned top ten National Elite Organization status.

Moonlight Barbecue and Lure Seafood and Grille made the list going against other eateries like Harvest Is Louisville, Willie’s Locally known in Lexington, and Holly Hill in Midway.

National Elite Status is an invitation-only, national culinary membership organization. Restaurant leaders say it’s quite the honor to be recognized.

National Elite is also comprised of legendary national restaurants, top chefs, and well-known restaurants that went above and beyond throughout.

