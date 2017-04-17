Several Tri-State Nonprofits Receive Donations from “Harry the Hippie”

Several tri-state non-profit organizations are receiving donations from “Harry the Hippie”. Four TRI-CAP service areas, including Hardest Hit Housing foreclosure prevention program, Energy Assistance utility supplemental service, Health Families child abuse prevention service and Family Planning health clinic in Dubois County received $110 in donations.

Timothy B. Watt, aka Harry the Homeless Hippie, collected monetary donations from community members over the weekend then distributed them to several charities.

Watt plans to go to Pike County later this week. He is raising awareness about homelessness and hunger throughout the Hoosier state.

Other local charities he chose include Crisis Connection, Dubois County Community Meals, the Community Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and the veteran’s support group “Red, White, and Blue.”

To learn more about this organization’s services, visit TRI-CAP.

Comments

comments