Several Schools Delayed or Closed Due to Slick Roads

Several Tri-State school districts are closed or operating on delay Friday, February 1st due to icy road conditions.
The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is on a 2 hour delay due to slick spots from freezing rain in parts of the county. Evansville Catholic Schools, Evansville Day School, Warrick County School Corporation, Greater Jasper, and North Spencer are among those operating on a two hour delay.
The icy road conditions prompted several Western Kentucky school districts to close for the day including Henderson County, Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County (KY) Schools — among others.
Below is a list of closures and delays in area schools:
- Barr-Reeve: Two Hour Delay
- Cannelton: One Hour Delay
- Crittenden County Schools: Closed
- Daviess County Schools (KY): Closed
- Dawson Springs: Two Hour Delay
- East Gibson: Two Hour Delay
- Evansville Catholic Schools: Two Hour Delay
- Evansville Christian School: Two Hour Delay
- Evansville Day School: Two Hour Delay
- Evansville Lutheran School: Two Hour Delay
- Evansville Vanderburgh Schools: Closed
- Hancock County Schools: Closed
- Henderson County Schools: Closed
- Hopkins County Schools: Two Hour Delay
- Jasper Schools: Closed
- McLean County Schools: One Hour Delay
- Mt. Vernon Schools: Two Hour Delay
- Muhlenberg County Schools: Two Hour Delay
- North Gibson: Two Hour Delay
- North Spencer: Two Hour Delay
- Northeast Dubois: Two Hour Delay
- Otwell Miller Academy: Two Hour Delay
- Owensboro Public Schools: Closed
- Perry Central: Two Hour Delay
- Pike County Schools: Two Hour Delay
- Settle Memorial Pre-School: Closed
- South Spencer: Two Hour Delay
- Southeast Dubois: Two Hour Delay
- Southwest Dubois: Closed
- Tell City-Troy Township: Two Hour Delay
- Union County Schools: Closed
- Warrick County Schools: Closed
- Webster County Schools: Closed