Several Schools Delayed or Closed Due to Slick Roads

Several Tri-State school districts are closed or operating on delay Friday, February 1st due to icy road conditions.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is on a 2 hour delay due to slick spots from freezing rain in parts of the county. Evansville Catholic Schools, Evansville Day School, Warrick County School Corporation, Greater Jasper, and North Spencer are among those operating on a two hour delay.

The icy road conditions prompted several Western Kentucky school districts to close for the day including Henderson County, Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County (KY) Schools — among others.

Below is a list of closures and delays in area schools:

Barr-Reeve: Two Hour Delay

Cannelton: One Hour Delay

Crittenden County Schools: Closed

Daviess County Schools (KY): Closed

Dawson Springs: Two Hour Delay

East Gibson: Two Hour Delay

Evansville Catholic Schools: Two Hour Delay

Evansville Christian School: Two Hour Delay

Evansville Day School: Two Hour Delay

Evansville Lutheran School: Two Hour Delay

Evansville Vanderburgh Schools: Closed

Hancock County Schools: Closed

Henderson County Schools: Closed

Hopkins County Schools: Two Hour Delay

Jasper Schools: Closed

McLean County Schools: One Hour Delay

Mt. Vernon Schools: Two Hour Delay

Muhlenberg County Schools: Two Hour Delay

North Gibson: Two Hour Delay

North Spencer: Two Hour Delay

Northeast Dubois: Two Hour Delay

Otwell Miller Academy: Two Hour Delay

Owensboro Public Schools: Closed

Perry Central: Two Hour Delay

Pike County Schools: Two Hour Delay

Settle Memorial Pre-School: Closed

South Spencer: Two Hour Delay

Southeast Dubois: Two Hour Delay

Southwest Dubois: Closed

Tell City-Troy Township: Two Hour Delay

Union County Schools: Closed

Warrick County Schools: Closed

Webster County Schools: Closed

Comments

comments