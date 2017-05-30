Several Roads Set to be Paved in Henderson

Several roads are scheduled to be paved in Henderson, Kentucky this week. On Wednesday, May 31st road crews will be paving five roads. Last week, more than a dozens roads under went milling in preparation for paving. Road crews are expected to be working on these streets for the next two to three weeks, pending inclement weather.

During construction, there could be temporary closures and/or delays. There will be detours set up with signs and/or flaggers to direct traffic during the construction.

The following streets set to be paved, include:

– William & Mary Court from Sunset Lane to end

– North Elm Street from Watson Lane to 200 feetSouth of Watson Lane

– Springer Drive from Sunset Lane to end

– Springer Road from Springer Drive to Barker Road

– Springwood Drive from North Elm Street to end

Comments

comments