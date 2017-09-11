Several Road Closures Set in Downtown Evansville

Some road closures are now in place through parts of downtown Evansville. Locust Street between 4th and 5th Streets closed for sewer manhole installations that will last about three weeks.

Also, 5th Street between Main and Walnut will be closed as work on roadway reconstruction and pedestrian facilities continues. That will last about eight weeks.

Then on September 18th, demolition will begin on the Old Town Square Media Building at 5th and Walnut. Because of that project, Walnut between 4th and 5th will close, as will 5th Street from Walnut into the Deaconess parking lot.

