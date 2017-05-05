Home Indiana Evansville Several Road Closures and Restrictions in Evansville Due to River Run 2017 May 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

There will be some road closures around the city for the River Run Race this weekend. Riverside Drive will be closed from Court Street to Cherry Street. These roads are closed through Sunday, May 7th.

The Twin Bridges will also be down to one lane on the southbound bridge. The eastbound lanes of Veterans Parkway will be closed for the race, and Waterworks Road will be limited to local traffic only, no through traffic.

Traffic lights will be adjusted for the road closures.

The River Run 2017 will begin at the Henderson Riverfront at 7 a.m. for the half marathon. Delayed start for the 10-mile will begin at 7:20 a.m. at the Henderson Riverfront. At 7:40 a.m. racers in the 12K will start from Audubon Chrysler in Henderson.

Comments

comments