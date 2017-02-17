Home Kentucky Several Phone Scams Are Popping Up In Owensboro February 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Authorities are warning Owensboro residents about a few new phone scams popping up around the area. Owensboro police say they are receiving complaints of phone scams targeting the community.

Scammers are claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service. They are claiming the reisdents owe taxes and will be arrested if they don’t pay.

Other callers claim to be with the local Sheriff’s Office and say they have a warrant for the person’s arrest. The scammers tell them they must pay in order to avoid going to jail.

In both cases, scammers want the resident to buy either iTunes gift cards or Green Dot cards and provide those card numbers for payment through the phone. If you buy these cards and give the number to the caller, the money is gone.

A third type of scam is where the caller claims to be with Publisher’s Clearing House. This is where the caller says the person has won prize money, but to claim the money they have to send money to the caller. Typically the scammer asks for the money to be wired through Western Union. And some of them could ask for personal banking information over the phone.

Police say you should not send money or provide personal information to anyone that you do not know. The IRS or Sheriff’s Office will not call and threaten anyone over the phone or ask for money.

