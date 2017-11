Home Indiana Several People Injured Following Two Vehicle Crash in Gibson County November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Several people are injured following a two vehicle crash in Gibson County. It happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 under the I-64 underpass.

Authorities say there were nine injuries, but those injuries are non-life-threatening.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews cleaned up the scene.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

