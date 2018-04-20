Home Indiana Several Law Enforcement Officers Awarded For their Services April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Several Tri-State officials are being honored for their service and contributions in their communities. They were awarded at the annual Indiana State Police Spring Awards Ceremony at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter presented Trooper Noah Ewing with the Jasper District Top OWI Award for his efforts in keeping Indiana roadways safe by apprehending 70 impaired drivers in 2017.

Trooper Brent Gramig received the “Top DUI Award” for the Evansville District at the annual Indiana State Police Spring Awards Ceremony held at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis.

Troopers Nick Hatfield and Jordan Lee both received Commendation Awards for their rescue efforts during a residential fire in Vincennes on December 31, 2017.

Trooper Brock Buchanan received a Commendation Award earlier Friday for his efforts in attempting to rescue passengers from a vehicle that drove into the Wabash River. Buchanan was only able to save two men but was not successful in saving their wives who drowned. The troopers involved in the seven-hour recovery warranted a Commendation Award for a job well done.

Comments

comments