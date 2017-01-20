Home Kentucky Henderson Several Lane Restrictions Set To Begin Monday In Henderson January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Some lane restrictions will be coming to Henderson on several highways. A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning daytime lane restrictions for guardrail installation along several highways in Henderson County.

The lane restrictions will begin Monday, January 23rd and the guardrail work is set to start Tuesday, January 24th.

Daytime lane restrictions will be along U.S. 60 from mile marker in the Canoe Creek area, which will take about a day. U.S. 41 Alternative will have lane restrictions near the U.S. 41/U.S. 60 Cloverleaf that will take about a full day.

There will be about two days of work on U.S. 41 from mile marker 18 to about mile marker 21 near the Twin Bridges area. The Kentucky 425 Henderson Bypass will also have some lane restrictions that will last about a week and a half near U.S. 60 to I-69 Interchange.

Drivers should use caution in the area. This roadwork is part of a more than $300,000 highway improvement project.

