Several Kentucky Roads Closed Due to Flooding

Several Kentucky Roads Closed Due to Flooding

February 13th, 2019 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to clear roadways that flooded. The following roads are still closed due to standing water, and officials ask that you avoid these areas:

Christian County

  • KY 1338/Collins Bridge Rd CLOSED- signs posted

Daviess County

  • KY 298 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm- signs posted
  • KY 762 is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm at the Daviess-Ohio Co. Line- signs posted
  • KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the Daviess-Hancock Co. Line- signs posted

Hancock County

  • KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 11 and 15mm- signs posted
  • KY 3543 is CLOSED between the 0 and 1mm- signs posted
  • KY 334 is CLOSED between the 17 to 19mm- signs posted

Hopkins County

  • KY 892 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 5 to 6mm
  • KY 1221 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm
  • KY 502 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 3mm

Henderson County

  • KY 136 is CLOSED at the 0 to 10mm- signs posted
  • KY 1574/White Rock Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- signs posted
  • KY 3522/Ellis Park Connector under the Twin Bridges is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm- signs posted
  • KY 811 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm in the Beals area- signs posted
  • KY 268 is CLOSED at the 3 to 8mm- signs posted

Muhlenberg County

  • KY 1379 is CLOSED between the 0 and 3mm- signs posted
  • KY 2550 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2.8 to 2mm
  • KY 1163 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm

Ohio County

  • KY 762 is CLOSED at the Ohio-Daviess Co. Line- signs posted
  • KY 2720 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the Natcher Pkwy Overpass- signs posted
  • KY 505 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 15 to 17mm- signs posted

Union County

  • KY 1452 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 1.9mm- signs posted
  • KY 1637 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted
  • KY 667 is CLOSED at the 0 to 11.2mm- signs posted
  • KY 667 is CLOSED at the 11.2 to 16.5mm- signs posted

Webster County

  • KY 270 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 7 to 8.3mm

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.