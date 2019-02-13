Several Kentucky Roads Closed Due to Flooding

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to clear roadways that flooded. The following roads are still closed due to standing water, and officials ask that you avoid these areas:

Christian County

KY 1338/Collins Bridge Rd CLOSED- signs posted

Daviess County

KY 298 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm- signs posted

KY 762 is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm at the Daviess-Ohio Co. Line- signs posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the Daviess-Hancock Co. Line- signs posted

Hancock County

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 11 and 15mm- signs posted

KY 3543 is CLOSED between the 0 and 1mm- signs posted

KY 334 is CLOSED between the 17 to 19mm- signs posted

Hopkins County

KY 892 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 5 to 6mm

KY 1221 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

KY 502 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 3mm

Henderson County

KY 136 is CLOSED at the 0 to 10mm- signs posted

KY 1574/White Rock Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- signs posted

KY 3522/Ellis Park Connector under the Twin Bridges is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm- signs posted

KY 811 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm in the Beals area- signs posted

KY 268 is CLOSED at the 3 to 8mm- signs posted

Muhlenberg County

KY 1379 is CLOSED between the 0 and 3mm- signs posted

KY 2550 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2.8 to 2mm

KY 1163 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm

Ohio County

KY 762 is CLOSED at the Ohio-Daviess Co. Line- signs posted

KY 2720 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the Natcher Pkwy Overpass- signs posted

KY 505 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 15 to 17mm- signs posted

Union County

KY 1452 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 1.9mm- signs posted

KY 1637 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted

KY 667 is CLOSED at the 0 to 11.2mm- signs posted

KY 667 is CLOSED at the 11.2 to 16.5mm- signs posted

Webster County

KY 270 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 7 to 8.3mm

Comments

comments