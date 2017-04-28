Home Kentucky Several Kentucky Basketball Players Will Sign Autographs in Owensboro This Week April 28th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Five University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball players will sign autographs in Owensboro over the next week. All autograph sessions are open to the public.

Isaac Humphries, who also declared for the NBA Draft, Mychal Mulder, and Derek Willis will sign autographs at the Wildcat Wearhouse Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wildcat Wearhouse is located at 5035 Frederica Street.

Former UK Basketball standout Bam Adebayo, who’s declared for the NBA Draft and hired an agent, will also sign autographs at Wildcat Wearhouse Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to Chris Luna of Wildcat Wearhouse, 700 to 800 people are expected to attend.

Malik Monk will sign autographs at Wildcat Wearhouse on May 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

De’Aaron Fox signed autographs at Wildcat Wearhouse on April 8.

Catch coverage on 44Sports of the autograph sessions.

