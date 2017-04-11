Home Indiana Several Juveniles in Custody After Evansville Police Respond to Shots Fired Call April 11th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

At least two juveniles are in custody, and several others apprehended, after a shots fired complaint Monday Night in Evansville. Officers were first called to 4th Avenue, between Louisiana and Tennessee, after witnesses heard several shots in the area around 8:00PM. Detectives say, they spotted a stolen SUV leaving the area headed towards Diamond and First Avenue. According to dispatch, when the vehicle pulled into the Crossing Apartments five occupants ran. Police say, at least one handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

