Several Homes Evacuated After Workers Hit Natural Gas Line
Several homes are evacuated after workers hit a natural gas line, causing a gas leak in Flora, Indiana.
Authorities say the homes were evacuated Sunday afternoon after crews hit a two-inch gas line owned by Northern Indiana Public Service Company.
Crews were not able to fix the leak immediately. The power is disconnected from several homes in the area as a precaution.
Once the gas line is repaired, workers will check the affected homes to make sure gas levels are normal.