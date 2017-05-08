44News | Evansville, IN

Several Homes Evacuated After Workers Hit Natural Gas Line

May 8th, 2017 Indiana

Several homes are evacuated after workers hit a natural gas line, causing a gas leak in Flora, Indiana.

Authorities say the homes were evacuated Sunday afternoon after crews hit a two-inch gas line owned by Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

Crews were not able to fix the leak immediately. The power is disconnected from several homes in the area as a precaution.

Once the gas line is repaired, workers will check the affected homes to make sure gas levels are normal.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

