Several Freebies Offered On Tax Day

With Tax Day upon us, there are several freebies being offered nationwide. Deals range from discounted drinks and meals to free paper shredding services to eliminate the stress of filing your taxes last minute.

At Bob Evans you get 30% off your entire purchase. You can get 15% off at Denny’s. Blueberry and Pineapple margaritas are $6 at Chili’s. At Firehouse Subs you can buy a medium sub and get one free.

There are several other Tax Day deal at McDonald’s, Sonic and Hooters. Plus, both Office Depot and Staples are offering to shred two to five pounds of documents free of charge.

