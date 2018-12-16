Home Kentucky Several Families Relocated After A Fire At Seven Oaks Apartment Complex December 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Families living at the Seven Oaks Apartment Complex that caught fire this weekend have been placed at another apartment complex tonight.

Fire officials say a fire broke out in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment of the 4 unit building around 6 PM on Saturday. Several families were displaced due tot heir apartments being damaged by smoke and water, but were allowed in the apartment today to gather their belongings.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in relation to this fire.

