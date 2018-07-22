Home Indiana Evansville Several Delays Begin On St. Joseph Ave. Near Wimberg Road July 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

On Tuesday, July 24th, starting at 8am through approximately 10:30am, several delays of up to about 15 minutes each will occur on St. Joe Avenue for unloading and placing bridge beams. Flaggers will be present at the signal lights to stop traffic in order for this work to proceed.

Vanderburgh County will be replacing a bridge located on St. Joseph Avenue approximately 0.1 miles south of Wimberg Road. This bridge will be constructed one half at a time, so a temporary traffic signal has been installed in order to keep the bridge open to one lane of traffic throughout the construction of the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge throughout the duration of the construction. The completion date for this project is October 30, 2018.

