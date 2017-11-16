“Seven Sisters” Aim To Address Addiction & Tackle Societal Stigma

A group of Tri-State women are coming together to raise awareness of addiction. All seven women, two who are biological sisters, have lost a sibling to opioids. “Seven Sisters” is a group taking aim at ending a decades-old stigma associated with substance abuse.

In Vanderburgh County, nearly 60 families have lost loved ones due to drug overdose related deaths this year.

In January, Lindsay Locasto lost her brother, Sam, to heroin.

“If we can help one family, one person find peace that is worth it to me. I know my brother would want these people to that are struggling like he did to find that strength and to seek recovery and help,” said Locasto.

Seven Sisters will hold its first community awareness and outreach event on Saturday, November 18th. The Opioid Awareness 5K is set to kick off at 8 a.m. at the Eykamp Boys Scout Center.

Lauren Leslie



