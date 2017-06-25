Seven Couples Exchange Vows In Community Wedding Ceremony

Seven couples exchange vows in a non-traditional wedding ceremony. On Sunday, Crossroads Christian Church hosted a community wedding ceremony open to area couples looking to tie the knot. A sermon series sparked the idea for the non-traditional service.

The series “The Journey of Two” encouraged couples to make their relationships right before God, “This church did an outstanding job we commend Crossroads for what they did for us and nothing what we have done so far has been traditional so we decided to go ahead and have some fun with it,” said groom Von Rogers.

Following the ceremony Crossroads provided wedding cake and punch to the newlyweds and friends and family. As part of the series, Crossroads also offered marriage counseling for couples who were in need of those services.

