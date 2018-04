Home Sports Castle Seven Castle Athletes Sign to Play at the Next Level April 11th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Seven Castle student-athletes will play at the next level.

Madison Devillez will play tennis at Bellarmine. Jalaya Dowell will play basketball at Bellarmine. Alex Montgomery will swim at New York University. Ethan Jones will run cross country and track at Rose Hulman. Carson Reed will play soccer at Trine University. Cale Mattingly will play baseball at Hanover.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments