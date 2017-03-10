Seussical the Musical Opens Tonight

It’s a story about embracing your unique-ness, what it means to be a person, and how the universe works.

Everyone adores Dr. Seuss, and “Seussical the Musical” is all of the love, whimsy, and wonder of our most beloved author all wrapped up like a zizzer zazzer zuzz.





The kids at D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts are some of the most talented actors you’ll see on stage and they KILL this show.

A person’s a person, like, it doesn’t matter shape, color, size. It’s just, you’re a person.

Show times are: Friday, March 10 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 PM.

The show is just under an hour in length and tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and can be purchased online at daltoarts.com or by phone at 812-402-4166.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Watch my latest video, an EXCLUSIVE interview with Randy & Mr. Lahey of “Trailer Park Boys”, “Cheesburger Liquor Party with Randy & Lahey UNCUT”!

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at .The Best Day Ever Evansville

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments