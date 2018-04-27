Home Indiana Settlement Reached in Medicaid Fraud Case Involving Genetic Testing Services April 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky

A $41,000 settlement is reached in a Medicaid fraud case involving genetic testing services in several states, including Indiana and Kentucky. The settlement was reached with Delaware-based Natera.

The company is accused of submitting false Medicaid claims for its preconception and prenatal genetic testing services.

Kentucky officials say Natera billed Medicaid for tests that should not have been reimbursed, then took the money. The company then collected payments for those services.

To report any instances of patient abuse or Medicaid fraud to the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Hotline call, 877-ABUSE TIP.

