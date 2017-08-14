Home Indiana Settlement Reached, INDOT Regains Control of I-69 Section 5 August 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation has regained control of the I-69 Section 5 from Bloomington to Martinsville.

INDOT announced a settlement has been reached terminating the contract between I-69 development partners and the state. The developer’s bond holders are being reimbursed $246 million.

The Indiana Finance Authority announced the settlement deal last month. That’s when the state budget committee approved a financing plan to take over the rest of the project.

INDOT was able to keep more than a dozen subcontractor agreements to retain most of the primary and subcontractors who worked on the project under the previous arrangement.

The 21 mile project from Bloomington to Martinsville is expected to be completed in August of 2018.

Comments

comments