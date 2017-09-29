Home Indiana Evansville Settlement Agreement Reached In Vanderburgh County Hoarding Case September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A settlement agreement has been reached in the Vanderburgh County hoarding case involving an Evansville woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Martha Crosley was seeking the return of 21 dogs, and will be allowed to care for five of them. The other 16 dogs will go to various animal rescue organizations to eventually find a forever home.

Authorities raided Crosley’s home in February, and removed 68 animals that were living there.

Crosley claims that she was trying to make a sanctuary for elderly, sick, abused or disabled dogs.

It Takes A Village Missy Mosby said, “You know we’re going to keep fighting. We’re going to work with the state to change some state laws because if state laws were different this never would have happened. It never would have been allowed for her to even have access to 21 dogs after she plead guilty to abusing these dogs.”

Crosley will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

