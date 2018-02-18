Increasing Risk of Substantial to Significant Flooding Event by Next Weekend

ROUND #1:

Through Tuesday evening, although the heaviest rainfall of 3-6″ will fall over central Illinois to central & north-central Indiana, we are looking at <0.10 in our southeastern counties to 0.70″ in our northwestern areas by Tuesday.

A wave of showers & a few t’storms will move south to north through the Tri-State tonight-Monday morning, followed by dry weather Monday afternoon to evening with warm, windy conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies (highs 67-76 [73 Evansville]). A few showers/t’storms may just skim by our far northwestern counties by evening.

Training rainfall & t’storms will occur northwest & north of the Tri-State & this training will continue right into Tuesday, while only a few spotty showers/t’storms may skim by areas west of the Wabash River. This water will be falling directly into the mid- to upper-Wabash River basin with significant, rapid rises in that river upstream.

Tuesday will be windy & warm here with highs of 70-77 (74 Evansville) with only 60s at night.

The band of heavy rainfall & t’storms will migrate east & southeastward Tuesday night-Wednesday bringing widespread heavy rainfall & those t’storms Wednesday. On the leading edge of all this, a line of t’storms with some embedded nodes, LEWPs may support a couple/few severe t’storms. Rainfall should end late Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Tuesday night-Thursday night rainfall should total 1-3.5″. Total rainfall of 1.5-4″ is likely for the event, much of that falling in that Tuesday night-Thursday night period. In central & northern Illinois & Indiana 4-8″ of rainfall is likely.

As a result of rainfall we will receive & then all of the rainfall upstream over wet soils, areas of flash flooding will transition to a widespread river flooding event at the end of the week. The highest river levels look to be on the Wabash with levels exceeding flood stage by many feet, at the moment.

What is interesting is how far north this deep moisture gets. Widespread icing to perhaps an ice storm is possible over Iowa to possibly Wisconsin as this warm, moist air is thrust over a shallow, cold airmass.

ROUND #2:

HOWEVER, another round of heavy rainfall is likely Friday-Saturday night. Latest models & analogs suggest a bad, serious situation developing for the Tri-State with a band of heavy rain & t’storms training over the Tri-State along & north of a warm front. MJO phase, a Mayan Express connection & a very good analog match to other big late winter-early spring flooding events in the Tri-State (1882, 1883, 1884, 1964, 1997) show that this could be a substantial to significant flash, then river flooding event. Latest data suggests 3-5″ of rainfall atop wet soils & already flooding rivers.

An isolated severe t’storm or two is possible as front will separate widespread, impressive record heat in the Southeastern U.S. to Mid-Atlantic (80s Atlanta to Raleigh to Richmond & 90 in Florida) from the cold to our northwest. Here, it may reach 72-78 in western Kentucky, but only run in the 40s & 50s in our northwestern half. We will probably get into the 60s to 70 for a while in Evansville, but it is tight, close call.

The big April 1996 flood saw 87 in western Kentucky & 50s in our northern areas & some areas received a total of +6″ of rainfall along & north of the front, resulting in widespread flooding.

This will need to be monitored very closely. Just be weather-aware if you live in a flood-prone area & make plans now if you would need to exit that area.

A total of 4.5-9″ of total rainfall is possible between tonight & next Saturday night.

Widespread river flooding will carry us into early March.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments