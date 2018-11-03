Set Up Begins For Ritzy’s Fantasy Of Lights

The holiday season is just around the corner, and places in the Tri-State are already gearing up for many traditions around the area.

Dozens of volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Teamsters, the National Electrical Contractors Association, and Electrical JATC (the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee for IBEW and NECA) began set up for the 25th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park this Saturday at 7 a.m.

Volunteers transported more than 60 elaborate light displays from storage and installing as many of those as possible during the annual “marathon set-up day.” Between 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon, the volunteers got to enjoy their lunch break with a picnic-style lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and chili, all donated by the event’s lead sponsor, Ritzy’s. During the lunch break, Easterseals Child and Adult Ambassadors thanked the volunteers for their efforts.

Saturday is the biggest work day for the crews who prepare Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, which benefits the local Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. It’s a massive team effort that will continue with smaller numbers of volunteers returning to Garvin Park many times. In fact, workers will be connecting power to the 60-plus exhibits and fine-tuning details until opening night on Thanksgiving.

Pam Kirk, the Easterseals Director explained, “People just talk about how this event has been important to them for years and they want us to keep it going. And of course, the best thing of all is they know that when they come in and pay their fe to drive through, that the money is going to help a local child or adult with a disability get services that they couldn’t otherwise afford.”

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will run nightly from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thur. and 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. The show will feature the popular drive-through format. For one night only Wed. Nov. 28, the event will be closed to vehicles and will host “Bright Lights for Easterseals” 5K run and 1-Mile family-fun walk.

Sunday, November 18, there is a chance to see a “sneak preview” of selected Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights displays at the conclusion of Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade.

