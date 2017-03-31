Session Ends For KY General Assembly

The 2017 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly ended Thursday.

Months of work in this session brought about over 130 bills, most of which are new laws going into effect in June.

Some of the bills approved this year by the Kentucky General Assembly include:

Senate Bill 5 prohibits abortions at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy in KY.

House Bill 67, also known as Jack’s Law, puts limitations on the distribution of autopsy photos, videos, and autopsy images to police, attorneys, and others with access to the information. The bill honors a child whose autopsy photos were given to the media against the parents’ wishes.

HB 128 allows Kentucky schools to offer an elective on the teachings of the Bible.

HB 520 allows the state to operate charter schools starting in the next school year.

HB 156 condones the improvements of infrastructure, water, economic development, public health, and technological access for the Kentucky Coal Field Endowment Authority in the east and west coal regions of the state.

HB 410 creates enhanced drivers’ licenses, making them travel identifications for boarding planes and entering federal and military facilities.

SB 1 will changes the rules for how students are tested and teachers are evaluated in the state, the annual review of academic standards.

HB 74 puts limitations on vehicle headlights in the state, allowing only white light to be emitted.

HB 333 creates penalties for people trafficking heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and fentanyl derivatives.

HB 14 considers attacks on first responders to be hate crimes.

SB 218 will improve industrial hemp production in KY.

Senate Bill 195 helps juvenile offenders of certain cases to have their criminal records expunged.

SB 6 requires employees to request membership in writing before enrolling in a labor union.

SB 4 will mandate a medical review panel to peer review a medical malpractice complaint before the malpractice case can go to court.

SB 11 allows nuclear power plants to be constructed in KY after being approved by the government and state.

HB 38 bans registered sex offenders from playgrounds if they do not have advanced written permission from the local government to be onsite.

